Shellbound Codes (January 2025)

Ready for yet another exciting PVP game? You really must be itching to beat someone up, which isn’t surprising when there are many toxic players on Roblox. If they start spamming you, it’s time to give them a good whooping in Shellbound.

You can be clever and get ahead of your enemies with Shellbound codes. After all, the developers added a code redemption system for a reason. You’re as powerful as your aura, so it’s time to unlock your potential with Aura Battles Codes and beat up everyone.

All Shellbound Codes List

Active Shellbound Codes

2000LIKES : Use for x500 Scutes, x50 EXP, Weapon Skin Crate, and Taunt Crate (New)

: Use for x500 Scutes, x50 EXP, Weapon Skin Crate, and Taunt Crate RELEASE : Use for x500 Scutes and x150 EXP

: Use for x500 Scutes and x150 EXP 1000LIKES : Use for x2 Taunt Crates

: Use for x2 Taunt Crates 500LIKES: Use for a Shell Crate, x200 Scutes, and x150 EXP

Expired Shellbound Codes

There are currently no expired Shellbound codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Shellbound

The Shellbound code redemption system is in the main menu, and here is how to access it:

Run Shellbound in Roblox. Press the blue notepad button in the main menu. Type a code into the text field. Hit the Redeem button to get freebies.

How to Get More Shellbound Codes

You can hop into the SubPar Discord and X (@SubParGame) for Shellbound codes. However, there’s no Codes channel, which means you’ll have to do some digging to find new codes. You’ll find the codes in our list quicker, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Shellbound Codes Not Working?

If you’re dealing with error messages, then first ask yourself if you’ve correctly typed in a code. One typo is enough to mess up a code, so copy/paste the Shellbound codes from our list to double-check. If you’ve correctly entered a code, then it’s inactive. Well, if that’s the case, reach out to us ASAP, and we’ll check.

What is Shellbound?

Delve into a PVP battleground where your character can obtain incredible powers and weapons. There are chests hidden around the map and totems that grant special powers, which is mega helpful if you don’t want to get instantly KO’ ed in Shellbound.

