Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 4: Where To Stream, Release Date

Nicole Wert
Published: Jan 22, 2025 01:32 pm

Solo Leveling, the anime series that first debuted on January 7, 2024, is back with Season 2. The second season is already four episodes deep, with the fourth episode airing on Saturday, January 25.

The show follows Sun Jinwoo, the necromancer, as he faces conflict while uncovering deep mysteries about the world he is in. He unravels even more secrets in season 2 about the forces that threaten humanity.

The first three episodes have already aired, and now, fans are gearing up for what they can expect to see in Episode 4. One user took to Reddit to share a sneak peek at images from Episode 4 and tons of fans are speculating what will happen in the upcoming episode this Saturday.

“I predict this is gonna end right before Jinwoo enters the dungeon of the day 2 raid. Feels like the most natural place to stop that can immediately get into the action for next episode,” one fan wrote.

Another fan appears to be on the same page, writing, “I assume this will cut of just before Jinwoo goes into the gate? Or do you think we’ll get Cha Hae in and Jinwoo meeting?”

A third fan is gushing about Episode 4 and cannot contain their excitement, writing, “I LITERALLY can’t wait I’ve been waiting for this arc section both this part and the hunters guild arc are probably among my favs I love when everyone starts to suspect Jinwoo of being super powerful and finally having it confirmed also meeting gunho which are we seeing him in this ep ?”

I guess everyone will have to wait and see what happens in Episode 4!

Where Can You Stream Solo Leveling?

Fans can watch Solo Leveling on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Solo Leveling Episodes

The first three episodes of Solo Leveling are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now. Episode 4 is expected to drop on January 25, 2025. New episodes are every Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.

  • Episode 1 – “You aren’t E-rank, are you” – Aired on January 4, 2025
  • Episode 2 – “I Suppose You Aren’t Aware” – Aired on January 11, 2025
  • Episode 3 – “Still a Long Way to Go” – Aired on January 18, 2025
  • Episode 4 – “I Need to Stop Faking” – Expected to air on January 25, 2025
