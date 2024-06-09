Spy X Family Is Officially Getting a Third Season

Spy X Family fans are ending their weekend on a high note as it was just announced that the hit anime series currently has a third season in development.

On June 9, 2024, a new visual was released through the official Spy X Family X account to announce that production has begun for the show’s third season, and this fresh artwork shows everyone’s favorite Anya resting with Bond. The new artwork was created by Kazuaki Shimada with direction from Yuni Yoshida. WIT Studio and CloverWorks will once again come together to craft the next season of the show.

While fans can now rest easy knowing more Spy X Family anime is coming the announcement was not joined by any indication of when it may arrive. Similarly, there were no announcements of any new characters or their actors who will be appearing in new episodes of the show. This isn’t surprising, and we expect all of this information to be shared over the next few months.

Spy X Family was a breakout hit the second it entered the anime realm in April of 2022. The massive popularity warranted a second season just a year later, and now in 2024, there are no signs of slowing down with this latest announcement confirming there will be more of the show. The anime is adapted from Tatsuya Endo’s manga of the same name which began serialization in 2019 with new chapters still being released fortnightly.

If you want to prepare yourself for the inevitable arrival of Spy X Family Season 3 then you can binge the first two seasons on Crunchyroll now, and Netflix in some regions. Furthermore, if you want to get ahead and see what’s coming with the next season the Spy X Family’s manga is available to read via the Viz Media website or for purchase at online and in-person manga retailers.

