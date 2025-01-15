Skeleton Crew’s Ending (& How It Sets Up Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Movie), Explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Skeleton Crew Episode 8, “The Real Good Guys.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew just dropped its final entry, and it serves fans an Old Republic mint’s worth of plot beats to chew on. Below, we’ve explained Skeleton Crew‘s ending in detail, including how it sets up Dave Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars crossover film.

How Does the Supervisor Know Jod Na Nawood Is an Imposter?

“The Real Good Guys” confirms what a lot of fans suspected: At Attin’s mysterious Supervisor is really a droid. And not a very helpful droid at that – or at least, not at first. Indeed, the Supervisor seems ready to give Jod Na Nawood (still posing as an Old Republic Emissary) anything he wants. It’s all a ruse, however, as the Supervisor has already figured out that Jod is an imposter. How? Because Jod also claims to be a Jedi. That’s a red flag for the Supervisor, since the last Republic communication At Attin received branded all the Jedi traitors (as depicted during Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith‘s Order 66 sequence). As such, Jod can’t be who he says he is!

Is Jod Na Nawood Really a Jedi Knight?

Nope – but he was briefly trained by one. After spending Skeleton Crew‘s last seven episodes lying about his past (and his name), Jod finally comes clean in “The Real Good Guys,” revealing that he started out a poor, Force-sensitive child taken in by a Jedi after the Jedi Order’s downfall. Unfortunately, agents of the Empire eventually captured the pair, and forced Jod to watch as they killed his master. This explains why the space pirate’s Force powers are relatively underpowered (he’s barely learned the basics), as well as his less-than-noble outlook.

Why Do Wendle and Fara Destroy At Attin’s Barrier?

At Attin’s Barrier is – along with its exclusion from maps – all that’s keeping the planet from being invaded by a galaxy far, far away’s outlaw population. Which begs the question: why do Wendle and Fara permanently remove the Barrier in Skeleton Crew Episode 8? It’s simple: because it’s the only way to defeat the pirates that have already slipped past the shield. Destroying the Barrier grants New Republic X-Wings and B-Wings access to At Attin’s skies, and they make short work of the planet’s unwelcome guests.

How Does Skeleton Crew Episode 8 Set Up Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Film?

Honestly, there’s not a whole lot of explicit stage-setting for Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni’s as-yet-untitled Star Wars crossover movie in Skeleton Crew Episode 8. That said, the episode’s ending leaves the door open for Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel to show up in Filoni’s flick. After all, At Attin is now on the New Republic’s radar and the planet’s residents are presumably free to travel the stars with the Barrier gone. So, there’s nothing stopping Skeleton Crew‘s junior protagonists from linking up with characters from The Mandalorian and associated Disney+ Star Wars shows on the big screen. Oh, and Jod Na Nawood is still alive and (presumably) in New Republic custody, so he’s good for at least a cameo in the crossover film.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

No, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8 doesn’t have a post-credits scene. After Wim watches the New Republic ships rolling in and we cut to black, that’s it. This is hardly surprising; post-credits stingers are less of a tradition for the Star Wars franchise than, say, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even so, we’d be lying if we didn’t admit we were hoping for some kind of tease for either The Mandalorian & Grogu or Dave Filoni’s crossover film. Alas, that’s not the case. But if it’s any consolation, the Skeleton Crew finale’s credits are nicely animated!

All eight episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are currently streaming on Disney+.

