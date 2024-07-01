Suicide Squad ISEKAI has released its first three episodes, and WIT Studio has clearly created something special that stands out from all the other DC animated projects. So, when can we expect Episode 4 of Suicide Squad ISEKAI to be released?

When Will Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 4 Release?

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 4 is set to be released on July 4th, 2024. The series is produced by Wit Studio and presented by Warner Bros Japan and focuses on the Suicide Squad as they are forcibly transported to a new magical world by Amanda Waller. Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, Clayface, Peacemaker, and Rick Flag are only a handful that have been sent to this fantasy world, and the first three episodes set up an interesting dynamic between the team and an apparently completely different squad that was sent in before them.

The series plays much more into the tropes of the anime genre than it does the comic book it’s based on, making the series that much more enjoyable. The aesthetics of characters like Peacemaker and Deadshot so greatly contrast the fantasy worlds seen in most isekai that the result is some of the most hilarious action scenes I’ve seen in a long while. One can hope to expect even more bizarre action in the coming episodes, especially as the Squad comes into contact with more exotic fantasy creatures as they try to track down the other team that was sent in before them.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI‘s fourth episode can be streamed on Max or Hulu, and here are the release times for the episode in different time zones:

JST: Thursday, July 4, 4:00 PM

EST: Thursday, July 4, 3:00 AM

PDT: Thursday, July 4, 12:00 AM

BST: Wednesday, July 3, 8:00 AM

And that’s the Suicide Squad ISEKAI Episode 4 release date, confirmed.

