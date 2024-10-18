Image Credit: Bethesda
TapSwap Codes (October 2024)

Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Oct 18, 2024 08:51 am

Updated: October 18, 2024

Added new daily codes!

This time next year, we’ll be millionaires! In TapSwap. Maybe. Anyway, if you love racking points and are a fan of titles such as Hamster Combat, here’s another one for the collection. All you need to do is tap, but other tricks can speed up your coin-earning operation.

You can easily earn coins by simply watching specific videos and finding the hidden TapSwap codes. Or you can skip the watch videos part and just grab your daily codes listed below. Try to complete as many tasks per day as possible to maximize your profit. For a different type of daily freebies, feel free to check out Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links.

All TapSwap Daily Codes For October 18

TapSwap Video Codes

  • Post Unoriginal Content: memory
  • Faceless TikTok Niches: boost
  • Pros and Cons of Entrepreneurship: september
  • Get Ahead of 99% Of Teenagers: open
  • Turning Trash into Art: update
  • Making Money From Odd Jobs: jingle
  • Make Money Creating and Selling Online Quizzes: green
  • Create and Sell Printable Coloring Pages: lobster
  • Make Money With Alibaba: viral
  • Monetize Your Spotify Playlist: monetize
  • Products That Will Make you a MILLIONAIRE: income
  • FUN JOBS THAT PAY WELL: numpad
  • Start Your Own Clothing Brand: timer

How to Redeem Codes in TapSwap

So, how do these TapSwap codes work? Find out in the tutorial below:

How to redeem TapSwap codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch TapSwap via Telegram.
  2. Tap the Tasks button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Go to the Cinema Tab.
  4. Tap on one of the video tasks.
  5. Press the Start mission and Watch buttons to open the video link.
  6. Watch the video from start to finish at normal speed.
  7. Enter the code into the Provide an answer text box.
  8. Press Submit to get your reward.

How to Get More TapSwap Codes?

To look for more TapSwap codes and other information about the game, check out the official X account (@tapswapai). You can also browse the YouTube channel (@TapSwapChannel), but the easiest way to get rewards is to copy the codes from the list above.

Why Are My TapSwap Codes Not Working?

If your TapSwap code isn’t working, always make sure to double-check your spelling first. Be careful to enter the right code for the correct video and to type in everything precisely as it appears on our list. These codes also expire quickly, so try to get the rewards as fast as possible.

What Is TapSwap?

TapSwap is a crypto tap-to-earn ap where you earn coins and tokens by completing various tasks. One of them is locating all the TapSwap daily cinema codes by watching videos. If you want to get your freebies as fast as possible, you can get the answers from the list above.

For more daily freebies in other titles, take a look at the Solitaire Grand Harvest Free Coin Links and Match Masters Free Gifts, Boosters and Coins Links.

