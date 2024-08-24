That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20 Release Date Confirmed

The That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 episode 20 release date can’t come around fast enough, in our humble slime-loving opinion. Because every moment we have to wait for more Rimuru is a moment we’re not watching Rimuru being the best darn protagonist around.

Right then, the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 episode 20 release date is August 30th. Good gravy, season 3 of this show has been wonderful so far. It also makes us wish that anime would more frequently get adapted into games that were really worthy of them. It doesn’t seem fair that only Dragon Ball gets good anime games; Where’s our incredible Rimuru dungeon management simulator? Ah well.

What Happened In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 19?

It begins with a banquet. Rimuru introduces himself to everyone in a fancy dining hall, and then they all have drinks. It seems like a jolly old time, and frankly, we’d love to go eat there. After a display of fish cutting and eating, someone barges in, explaining that a large flying object has appeared outside. It turns out that it’s another royal arriving via a big old dragon, which you have to respect. After all, if you’re going to be late, you might as well do it via UFO Dragon.

Empress Elmesia has quite an effect on the whole room and then asks that she and Rimuru find time to chat alone at some point. The rest of the episode is basically a who’s who of big names arriving, both new and old, and it’s, all in all, a good time. Things end with Riumuru basically asking everyone to get along and also stating that he’ll not tolerate prejudice.

What happens next? We’ll find out more next time on That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 20’s release date of August 30th.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

