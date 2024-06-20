The Boys Season 4: Starlight’s Secret in Episode 4, Explained

A couple of members of The Seven are coming for Starlight in a big way in The Boys Season 4. However, they may have gone too far by revealing personal information about the Supe. So, here’s everything to know about Starlight’s secret in The Boys Season 4, Episode 4.

What Is Starlight’s Secret in The Boys Season 4, Episode 4?

Vought puts on an event in Episode 4, “Wisdom of the Ages,” and teases that Firecracker has information about Annie January, aka Starlight. It goes on for hours and features a ridiculous musical number with The Deep and Firecracker, but as it starts to wind down, Annie’s childhood rival reveals that, six months prior, the former member of The Seven got an abortion.

Hughie and Annie made no mention of the event in the first three episodes of the season – and for good reason. Annie reveals that it was a decision she struggled with, as she wasn’t ready to bring a child into the world with everything going on. However, she has a hard time controlling her emotions right after Firecracker lets it slip and beats her up on TV. Mother’s Milk is able to stop her, but the damage is done.

Annie later receives a phone call from Robert Singer, who reveals he can no longer be associated with her. That’s probably not the last problem that will stem from the information coming out, but it’s clear now that Firecracker crossed a line and should watch her back for the rest of the season.

And that’s everything to know about Starlight’s secret in The Boys Season 4, Episode 4.

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 4 are streaming now on Prime Video.

