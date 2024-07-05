Category:
Video Games
News

The First Descendant’s Roadmap Promises a New Descendant, Dungeon, and More

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jul 5, 2024 02:33 pm

The First Descendant has been out for all of three days, and developers are already focusing on what’s next. The First Descendant’s roadmap features a new Descendant, a Colossus, and much more.

Recommended Videos

Pitting you against the twin menaces of the Vulgus and the Colossi, The First Descendant isn’t short on enemies. But the Gluttony Colossus could give players more to worry about. It’s just part of a wave of extra content that’ll be arriving over the next six months, taking us up to December.

It’s absolutely in Nexon’s interest to keep this online looter-shooter fresh, so it doesn’t go the way of Redfall or Exoprimal. Here’s what’s on the cards for early August:

  • New Descendant Luna,
  • New Colossus Gluttony,
  • New Ultimate Valby
  • New Ultimate Weapon
  • New Skin

The First Descendant roadmap has revealed we’ll be getting Luna, Ultimate Valby, a new Ultimate Weapon, and Colossus at the start of August, just a few weeks after the game’s launch. And later that same month, a new Descendant, Colossus, and Ultimate Descendant will release, which keeps the momentum going and will officially kick off Season 1. So far, we don’t know much about Luna or what Valby’s Ultimate will look like. But if it’s anything like Bunny’s, we’re interested.

December brings another descendant, a ‘mega’ dungeon, a utility companion, another new Descendant, weapons, and more. So, it looks like Nexon has plenty of content planned for the rest of the year. Though one problem many players may run into is limited Descendant slots. To increase those slots, you’re going to need to spend Caliber. Keep that in mind when you’re researching and grinding out Descendants you might not really love or want.

If you’ve yet to play The First Descendant, it’s out now and available to play on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Post Tag:
The First Descendant
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter