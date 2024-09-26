The Last of Us Drops Stellar First Teaser Trailer for Second Season

Last year, The Last of Us, a video game adaptation, instantly catapulted the already famous series into another stratosphere. Now, it’s back for its second season, and HBO has dropped the first trailer, which proves the series isn’t going to be pulling any punches.

Recommended Videos

Yeah, if you thought the first season was intense, hold onto your zombie butts. The trailer dropped today in “celebration” of Outbreak Day, which is the day in the game’s world when the virus broke out and ended the world as well know it. In this second season, we see the continuation of Joel and Ellie’s story, five years after the events of the first season, which ended pretty climatically. That ending is catching up to them, though, as Catherine O’Hare’s narration shows in the trailer, with things between Ellie and Joel being strained.

Related: ‘Completely Out of Character:’ The Last of Us Fans Worried About Season 2 Altering Crucial Scene

We also get our first look at Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby, who is the second playable character in the video game The Last of Us Part II. Her appearance in the games caused some commotion among people who can’t handle different body types, but hopefully, they’ll get over themselves this time. Returning for the series are Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria. The show also has a plethora of new cast members due to the first season’s death count and the time jump. Those include Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac. O’Hara is credited as a guest star, but it isn’t clear who her character is.

The Last of Us‘ second season does not have a release date yet but is slated to premiere sometime in 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy