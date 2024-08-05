The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Sometimes in life, what you really need is The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 7 release date. We feel as though this is one of those times, and we think that you probably feel that way, too.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 7 release date is August 7th. The show has been a little bit run-of-the-mill compared to some of the offerings this season, but we think it’s been a pretty solid season so far. That being said, the last couple of episodes have added some much needed depth to Ike’s journey, and that’s especially true of the last episode.

What Happened in The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human Episode 6?

Episode 6 kick things off with Ike telling the Demon Lord that he wants a world in which demons and humans can co-exist. While things are going well, and Ike spends a bit of time talking about farming techniques. We also see that the humans outside of the town have been razing things to the ground, and they’re on their way to him. Not only that, but the humans try to conquer the dwarves to help their warmongering efforts.

Two of Ike’s friends help rescue the dwarven king, and then Ike shows him a gun. The answer to so many anime problems these days seems to be guns. The king requires a bit of convincing, though, so Ike gets his forces to rescue the other dwarves to prove himself worthy of allegiance. The final scene has the humans being all arrogant, and that’s that. We can see what happens next when The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human‘s seventh episode arrives on Crunchyroll.

