The Umbrella Academy: Why Isn’t Luther’s Wife Sloane in Season 4?

The following article contains spoilers for The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Recommended Videos

Luther Hargreeves’ wife Sloane is a major player in The Umbrella Academy‘s third season, only to vanish completely in the fourth. So, how come Sloane isn’t in The Umbrella Academy Season 4?

Related: Is The Umbrella Academy Over?

Why Sloane Isn’t in The Umbrella Academy Season 4

At the end of The Umbrella Academy Season 3, the combined efforts of Reginald and Allison Hargreeves result in a rebooted timeline. In this new reality, the Hargreeves siblings don’t have superpowers. Worse still, Sloane is missing – maybe even erased from existence! It’s a cliffhanger fans expected Season 4 to resolve, however, only the bit about the Hargreeves’ powers is addressed. Sloane’s fate remains a mystery; we don’t find out if she’s out there somewhere in the revamped timeline or gone forever. So, what gives?

Related: The Umbrella Academy: Every Character’s Powers in Season 4

Well, according to The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman, revealing Sloane’s whereabouts was part of his original Season 4 roadmap. However, once Netflix green lighted the fourth and final season for just six episodes (not the usual 10), Blackman had to cut this material. “I never got to do the Luther-Sloane storyline that I wanted to do this season,” he said in a TVLine interview. “I wanted Sloane to be alive, just not remembering Luther, and him trying to get her to love him again. For logistical reasons, we just couldn’t make it work. We just couldn’t make it happen.”

Does Sloane Hargreeves Still Exist in the Alternate Umbrella Academy Timeline?

With Blackman’s planned Sloane subplot junked, does that mean she canonically doesn’t exist in The Umbrella Academy‘s alternate timeline? Not necessarily. While discussing Season 4’s various unanswered questions with Tudum, Blackman confirmed that Sloane is still alive as far as he’s concerned. At the same time, the showrunner also acknowledged the possibility that Luther’s wife was a victim of Reginald and Allison’s potentially imperfect reality reset.

Related: How Does The Umbrella Academy End in the Comics?

“I think Sloane exists in the timeline,” Blackman explained. “But she has never found Luther, and Luther never found her. We’ve also left it open to the idea that the reset at the end of Season 3 possibly wasn’t completed before Allison brained Hargreeves. [Since he] didn’t get to finish, [Sloane] may not have existed. She may be out in the world, but we left it unknown. If you ask me what I think, I think she’s somewhere out there. But she may not remember anything, and she may be so far away from Luther that she can’t get to him.”

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy