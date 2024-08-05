Timber 2 Codes (August 2024)

Timber 2 Promo Image
No sweat—this title only wants you to click, chop, collect, sell, and upgrade the main area while you’re improving your tree business. Take care of your employees, sail a boat to explore new places on the map, and redeem Timber 2 codes for extra resources right now!

All Timber 2 Codes List

Timber 2 Codes (Working)

  • MiniUpdate: Use for free rewards
  • Timber2: Use for a Gem Box, Large Gift, and Spin Token

Timber 2 Codes (Expired)

  • Update3
  • Update2

How to Redeem Codes in Timber 2

Redeeming Timber 2 codes is an easy and short process if you follow the instructions listed below precisely:

How to redeem codes in Timber 2
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Timber 2 in Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Go to the Redeem tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter here text box.
  5. Hit the Redeem! button and grab your gifts!

If you want to test your skills in other Roblox games with free rewards, we have Sushi Shop Tycoon codes and Coffee Shop Tycoon codes waiting for you here on The Escapist.

Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.