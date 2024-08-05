Timber 2 Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 5, 2024 We checked for the latest codes!

No sweat—this title only wants you to click, chop, collect, sell, and upgrade the main area while you’re improving your tree business. Take care of your employees, sail a boat to explore new places on the map, and redeem Timber 2 codes for extra resources right now!

All Timber 2 Codes List

Timber 2 Codes (Working)

MiniUpdate : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Timber2: Use for a Gem Box, Large Gift, and Spin Token

Timber 2 Codes (Expired)

Update3

Update2

How to Redeem Codes in Timber 2

Redeeming Timber 2 codes is an easy and short process if you follow the instructions listed below precisely:

Launch Timber 2 in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of your screen. Go to the Redeem tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code from our list (or copy and paste it) into the Enter here text box. Hit the Redeem! button and grab your gifts!

