Toilet Defense RNG Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 30, 2024 We added new codes!

Another Skibidi Toilet-inspired TD game? Well, this one is actually an RNG game! Your gameplay will rely heavily on your luck, so roll the dice and hope for the best. The evil toilets are approaching, and it’s your job to flush them all in Toilet Defense RNG.

Not everyone has good luck, but that’s nothing to worry about when Toilet Defense RNG codes exist. Codes are a gift from developers, granting you free luck and other boosts to help you obtain the best units. Defeating evil toilets is fun, but collecting mounts is even better, especially if you’re a WoW player, so check out our Mount RNG Codes article for freebies!

All Toilet Defense RNG Codes List

Active Toilet Defense RNG Codes

dcsuperbuff : Use for x5 Mythology a Million Profits Luck (New)

: Use for x5 Mythology a Million Profits Luck dctx2000 : Use for 15 minutes of Fortunate Luck (New)

: Use for 15 minutes of Fortunate Luck good2000 : Use for 15 minutes of Fortunate Luck (New)

: Use for 15 minutes of Fortunate Luck fightfight : Use for a Gold Multiplier

: Use for a Gold Multiplier welcome: Use for x3 Rare Extreme Speed I and x3 Ordinary Foundation Lucky I

Expired Toilet Defense RNG Codes

DCexclusive

dcbestday

newday

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Defense RNG

Learn how to redeem Toilet Defense RNG codes by checking out our guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Toilet Defense RNG in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button on the right side of the screen to open the settings. Type a code into the ‘Please enter the code!’ textbox. Click exchange to claim goodies.

How to Get More Toilet Defense RNG Codes

If you want to get more Toilet Defense RNG codes, you can do some digging on the official Chengdu Clover Studio Discord and Chengdu Clover Studio Roblox group to find them. However, there’s no need to waste time code hunting when you have access to our list. Your task is simple—bookmark the page and refresh it occasionally to find the newest codes easily.

Why Are My Toilet Defense RNG Codes Not Working?

It’s always good to double-check your Toilet Defense RNG codes for typos if you didn’t receive any freebies. The best way to avoid spelling errors is by copying and pasting the codes. Spelling mistakes aren’t the only reason why you could be struggling to claim goodies. The codes expire after some time, so try to redeem them quickly.

What Is Toilet Defense RNG?

In Toilet Defense RNG, you don’t summon units but rather roll for them. Since it’s an RNG experience, your units will be randomized, but you can boost your luck to obtain the best ones. Once you create your team, face evil toilets and do your best to defeat them.

