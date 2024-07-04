The cast of Twilight Out of Focus hang out in a sunny classroom
Twilight Out Of Focus Episode 1 Release Date Confirmed

Twilight Out of Focus is becoming an anime, six years after the manga’s debut. And if you’re a fan of this manga, or yaoi in general, you’ll have your popcorn at the ready. But when does it air? Here’s Twilight Out of Focus Episode 1’s confirmed release date.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 1 Release Date

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 1 airs at Thursday July 4th, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. If you’re in the US, you’ll be able to watch it from Thursday morning.

Documenting the budding relationship between high-school students Mao Tsuchiya and Hisashi Otomo, Twilight Out of Focus is a multi-part manga that, thanks to Studio Deen, is now an anime. Though given that the manga has finished, the anime series has a lot of catching up to do.

It’s airing on Crunchyroll, which means you’ll be able to watch it at the same time as or slightly later than it airs in Japan. Typically, Crunchyroll can be an hour or two behind.

So, factoring in the different time zones, here’s are the very earliest times you’ll be able to watch Twilight Out of Focus Episode 1 on Crunchyroll.

  • Japan Standard Time, JST Thu, 4 Jul 2024 at 23:30 JST
  • Pacific Time, PT Thu, 4 Jul 2024 at 07:30 PDT
  • British Summer Time, BST Thu, 4 Jul 2024 at 15:30 BST
  • Eastern Time, ET Thu, 4 Jul 2024 at 10:30 EDT

Crunchyroll has yet to publish their official schedule, but you can expect subsequent episodes to drop every week, at around the same time. You’ll have to be a Crunchyroll subscriber to watch the episodes as they drop, but they’ll likely become free-to-watch after a few weeks.

Twilight Out of Focus Episode 1’s confirmed release date is July 4th, 11:30PM in Japan and July 4th morning in the US.

