Warfare Tycoon Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 13, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

It’s time for a Roblox war of epic proportions! In this gripping tycoon title, you’ll build and equip a powerful military base and prepare to fight other players for dominion using the best guns and vehicles known to a person. If cash is an issue, use Warfare Tycoon codes.

All Warfare Tycoon Codes List

Active Warfare Tycoon Codes

BLACKHAWKISHERE : Use for 20k Cash

: Use for 20k Cash 70KLIKES : Use for 20k Cash and a Desert Eagle

: Use for 20k Cash and a Desert Eagle 50KLIKES : Use for 20k Cash

: Use for 20k Cash 40KLIKES : Use for 20k Cash

: Use for 20k Cash 60KLIKES: Use for 20k Cash

Expired Warfare Tycoon Codes

Related: Roblox War Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Warfare Tycoon

Check out our guide on how to redeem Warfare Tycoon codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Warfare Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon in the menu on the left. Enter an active code into the Type here field. Click on Confirm to get your free rewards.

For more tycoon-style fun Roblox shenanigans, check out our articles on Death Star Tycoon codes and Military Tycoon codes, and grab all the free rewards those titles have to offer as well!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy