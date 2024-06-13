Warfare Tycoon promo image.
Codes

Warfare Tycoon Codes (June 2024)

Jun 13, 2024

June 13, 2024

It’s time for a Roblox war of epic proportions! In this gripping tycoon title, you’ll build and equip a powerful military base and prepare to fight other players for dominion using the best guns and vehicles known to a person. If cash is an issue, use Warfare Tycoon codes.

All Warfare Tycoon Codes List

Active Warfare Tycoon Codes

  • BLACKHAWKISHERE: Use for 20k Cash
  • 70KLIKES: Use for 20k Cash and a Desert Eagle
  • 50KLIKES: Use for 20k Cash
  • 40KLIKES: Use for 20k Cash
  • 60KLIKES: Use for 20k Cash

Expired Warfare Tycoon Codes

  • FIRSTCODE
  • 80KLIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Warfare Tycoon

Check out our guide on how to redeem Warfare Tycoon codes:

  1. Run Warfare Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Twitter bird icon in the menu on the left.
  3. Enter an active code into the Type here field.
  4. Click on Confirm to get your free rewards.

For more tycoon-style fun Roblox shenanigans, check out our articles on Death Star Tycoon codes and Military Tycoon codes, and grab all the free rewards those titles have to offer as well!

