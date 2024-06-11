Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is still a while away so naturally now is the time for anime fans to switch over to the manga. If you’re looking to pick up and continue where things left off, here’s exactly what chapter Season 2 concluded with.

What Chapter Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 End On?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 concludes with Chapter 137 of the manga, so you can pick up and start reading right from Chapter 138 onwards. For fans who want to collect and read the manga physically, this chapter can be found midway through Volume 16.

Starting from Chapter 138 might seem abrupt given the change in setting, but as you read on things will begin to make sense and tie back into the developments from Season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. If you want a smooth transition from screen to page then we’d suggest starting from Chapter 136 and reading on from there.

You’ve got options when it comes to reading these chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Of course, the obvious way would be to purchase Volume 16 physically or for Kindle and read through, but if you don’t want to invest so much money into owning the books you can always read it digitally.

Viz Media is the best place to read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on the internet. With a subscription to the service you will get access to the entire Jujutsu Kaisen run so far as well as new chapters weekly. But that’s not all, you can also check out and read all of the other popular manga series out there, specifically those released via Weekly Shonen Jump in Japan.

With no release date set for season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen reading the manga is going to be your only option to continue the story without waiting, and truthfully it is the most enjoyable way.

