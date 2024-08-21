What Happened To Kendall From Love Island? Explained

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky have what is arguably the most drama-filled relationship to come out of Love Island Season 6. The recent reunion special also revealed that Kendall has been going through some serious mental challenges in dealing with the drama. But what exactly happened to him?

What Happened To Kendall From Love Island?

Kendall and Nicole met and formed a relationship during the latest season of Love Island and were one of the couples still together during the season finale. While the two faced challenges while on the show, it was nothing compared to what was yet to come.

After the Love Island season finale, an explicit video of Kendall surfaced online. This caused problems in his relationship with Nicole, even though he seemed to simply brush it off. He later explained via Instagram that the video was between him and an ex he thought he could trust.

Nicole remained oddly silent when the video originally surfaced, later explaining via IG that she needed her privacy. Despite all this, both Kendall and Nicole confirmed that they were still working together on their relationship.

What Happened to Kendall and Nicole During Love Island’s Reunion

Peacock recently aired a Love Island reunion special, and at that point, it became clear that Kendall and Nicole were in troubled waters. She revealed that Kendall had actually lied about the origin of the video, revealing that it was actually not done years ago with an ex (as he had previously stated) but rather with someone he met on a dating app just prior to going on the show.

Kendall responded to Nicole’s emotional outpouring by admitting that he should have been honest with her. He also revealed that he was not emotionally ready to do so. He further explained that his life had been turned upside down since the release of the video. Nicole retorted by bringing up all the heat she took by standing by him and saying nothing. At this, the other Islanders came to Kendall’s defense and asked her to give him grace after the privacy violation.

What Is Kendall and Nicole’s Current Relationship Status?

Despite the obvious issues Kendall and Nicole were dealing with during the Love Island reunion, the two of them still confirmed that they were still together and working on the relationship. However, that appears to have recently changed.

The day after the Love Island reunion aired, Kendall and Nicole posted Instagram stories confirming that they had broken up. Kendall simply stated that he chose to end the relationship, claiming that “it reached a point where it was not healthy for us to continue.” Nicole, however, provided much more detail in her story.

“On August 18, Kendall and I agreed our relationship was worth working on, and we were making plans for me to visit him in Dallas soon,” she said. “However, today, on August 20, he called and ended things.”

And that’s what happened to Kendall from Love Island.

The Love Island Season 6 reunion special is currently streaming on Peacock.

