Where Can I Watch The Love Island Reunion? Answered

Love Island Season 6 recently wrapped up – and proved to be one of the best seasons of the reality dating show to date. So, there has been a fair amount of buzz around the Love Island reunion special – but where can you actually watch it?

Where to Watch the Love Island Reunion Special

Love Island features a cast of singles secluded on an island as they attempt to navigate and explore new relationships. The winning couple receives a $100,000 prize, adding a competitive (and dramatic) edge to the process. The much anticipated Love Island reunion special aired on Monday, August 19th, at 6 pm/9 pm PT/ET on Peacock.

The American version of Love Island originally aired on CBS. However, Peacock picked up the series for Season 4 in 2022. This means that the reunion special will air exclusively on the streaming service, which requires a subscription. The basic rate is $7.99 per month, with an ad-free option available for $13.99.

What Do We Know About the Love Island Reunion?

The Love Island reunion was taped in New York and features the majority of the cast members, including Season 6 winners Kordell and Serena. New host Ariana Madix will also appear, and the special will most likely reveal which couples from the season are still together since the show wrapped up on July 21st.

One particularly problematic Islander, Caine Bacon, will not be appearing at the reunion, likely due to a controversial video he posted on TikTok. The post featured Bacon making inappropriate comments about the Korean community, and he has previously said unflattering things about his castmates. Bacon was, in his own words, “cancelled” days before the filming.

The Love Island Season 6 reunion special will be available for streaming starting on August 19th exclusively on Peacock.

