What Happened to Sasuke in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex up to Chapter 4. Sasuke is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in both the Naruto and Boruto series, and here’s exactly what has happened to the powerful ninja in Two Blue Vortex.

Is Sasuke Alive in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Screenshot via Viz Media

While Sasuke appears to still be alive in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex he won’t be doing much in the way of fighting. Early into the sequel’s run, it was revealed that the iconic Shinobi had been sealed within a God Tree.

Sasuke initially appears in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 4 after Boruto chases Code into his base where we meet the God Tree-evolved Claw Grime called Sentient God Trees. These appear to be some of the strongest foes the series has seen yet and they take on the powers of those who they eat alongside their regular Otsutsuki abilities.

After fleeing from the Sentient God Trees, Boruto heads back to his camp where he finds his master Sasuke stuck within a God Tree in an unconscious state. It isn’t entirely clear if Sasuke is still even alive, but it does seem most likely that he will survive this state of immobilization. As of Chapter 9, this is all we know about Sasuke’s state in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as Boruto hasn’t yet been able to free his master or find a solution to the problem.

The good news is that during the time skip between Boruto and Boruto Two: Blue Vortex Sasuke taught all that he could to Boruto with the goal of revealing the truth about Kawaki to the Leaf Village. This means that Boruto’s skills have surpassed his master making him more capable than anyone to find a solution and free Sasuke from the God Tree.

