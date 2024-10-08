What Happened To Sean Dwyer From Deadliest Catch?

Deadliest Catch introduced viewers to Sean Dwyer in 2015, and he has maintained a place in the hearts of many ever since. However, the popular young captain has been noticeably absent from Deadliest Catch lately. What happened to Sean Dwyer, and where is he now?

Recommended Videos

Sean Dwyer’s Deadliest Catch History

Captain Sean Dwyer has resonated with fans since his very first appearance on Deadliest Catch. There are several reasons for this. At the time of his television debut, Dwyer was only 23 years old, making him the youngest captain in the fleet of crab fishers. Additionally, he came with a very touching backstory. His father, Pat Ford Dwyer, taught Sean everything he knew once he was diagnosed with ALS in 2005. After the elder Dwyer succumbed to his illness in 2013, Sean used all he had learned to carry on his father’s legacy.

Related: What Happened To Taylor Jensen From Deadliest Catch? Explained

For years, Dwyer remained a fan favorite on Deadliest Catch. He served as the captain of the F/V Brenna A. and is known for being a humble and mature leader. However, in 2020, it was announced that he and his crew would not be returning to the show. A statement on the boat’s official Facebook page clarified that there was “no drama” and that “their contract was up.” Dwyer returned to Deadliest Catch for Season 18 in 2022 but has not been seen on the show since, probably closing the door on his days as a reality TV star.

What Has Sean Dwyer Done After Deadliest Catch?

Since his last appearance on Deadliest Catch, Captain Dwyer has continued doing what he does best: crab fishing on the Bering Sea. In this way, he continues to honor the legacy of his father while building his own. He also raises funds in support of ALS research, which he stated in an interview with National Fishermen is not incurable but rather underfunded.

When he is not braving the waters of the Bering Sea, Sean enjoys life as a husband and father. He and his wife, photographer Bri Dwyer, welcomed their daughter Blakely Jade into the world on August 28, 2021.

Related: Is Wild Bill From Deadliest Catch Still Alive? Answered

And that’s what happened to Sean Dwyer from Deadliest Catch. If you’re interested in more, here’s what happened to Linda Greenlaw from the Discovery show.

Deadliest Catch is currently streaming on Discovery+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy