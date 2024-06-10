The worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has come and gone, giving players plenty to be excited about. However, there’s one thing that’s throwing the entire Call of Duty community into a tizzy. So, what is Black Ops 6‘s file size?

Recommended Videos

What Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s File Size?

Following the Black Ops 6 Direct, the Xbox pre-order page for the game launched. It provides players with an idea of what the game will consist of, including details about Zombies, Multiplayer, and more. What really has people’s attention, though, is the approximate size of the game, which comes in at 309.8 GB.

That’s much larger than just about any game in the franchise, including 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. However, it’s unclear whether this file size is just for PC or consoles as well. That could make a bit of a difference, but either way, it’s becoming clear that Black Ops 6 will be the largest game in the series’ history, which isn’t good news for gamers.

Related: How to Play the Call of Duty: Black Ops Games in Order

The one silver lining is that CoD allows players to pick and choose which modes they want to have downloaded. Since the file size of Black Ops 6 likely includes Warzone, removing that could free up a lot of space. Finishing the Campaign first and cutting that will also go a long way in helping systems out. It isn’t an ideal situation, but nothing has been ideal about being a CoD fan in recent years. At least Black Ops 6 looks to be taking things in a new and exciting direction.

And that’s what Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s file size is.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on Oct 10.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy