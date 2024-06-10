What is Code Geass About?

Code Geass is one of the most loved anime series of all time and for good reason. This incredible show is set to get new life with the sequel series Roze of the Recapture, but before that arrives, here is what Code Geass is all about.

What Is the Plot of Code Geass?

Image via Bandai Entertainment

Code Geass is an anime that follows Lelouch Lamperouge a Prince from the Britannian Empire who along with his sister Nunnally went into hiding after the death of their mother. Lelouch became Nunnally’s protector when she lost her sight witnessing the killing of her mother. With his already incredibly high intelligence, Lelouch gains a magical power called Geass after encountering a witch, that allows him to command anybody to do his bidding.

Using the power of Geass Lelouch rallies the Japanese people to start a rebellion with the goal of taking back Japan from the Britannian Empire. Of course, Lelouch must remain hidden while completing this objective, for both his safety and the safety of Nunnally. To maintain their secrecy Lelouch and Nunnally attend Ashward Academy, keeping their true identities hidden from even the closest of their friends. Lelouch also adopts the name Zero and a mask to hide his face while commanding the Black Knights to strike against Britannia.

One of the tools that the Britannian Empire used to conquer their land, including Japan which has now been renamed Area 11 is the Knightmare Frame. These giant mechs provide advanced combat capabilities that regular weaponry simply can’t compete against.

That’s the general plot of Code Geass but of course, with so many OVAs and movies, the story progresses a lot. Furthermore, the sequel series Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture has its own plot that is connected to the original show, but still completely original.

If you haven’t yet watched Code Geass seasons one and two are available to stream on Crunchyroll right now.

