What Is the Dark Souls: Redemption Manga?

Dark Souls has become one of the most iconic and respected series in modern gaming so any new stories in its vast universe are bound to intrigue fans. The next appears to be Dark Souls: Redemption, but what exactly is this new manga? Well, here’s what we know.

What is Dark Souls: Redemption?

Image via Mana Books

Dark Souls: Redemption is an officially licensed manga series set in the world of the Dark Souls game franchise. The series will be published by Mana Books, a French publisher under AC Media with the first book set to arrive sometime in late August of 2024.

The story for this book is to be written by Julien Blondel and will not come from the mind of FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki, however, given it is based in the universe of the Dark Souls games it should still boast plenty of familiarity for longtime fans.

A description of the upcoming story introduces us to a nameless woman who has forgotten her past and sets out into the world for answers.

“The flame is lit. A nameless woman wakes. Roused from the tomb by a past she cannot recall, she sets out into a barren, unfamiliar landscape. The protector follows. Bound by oath and honor, he safeguards her against the dangers that draw near with the same ferocity he does the secrets of his past. The Gray Cinders gather in their tower, called by the fire to complete their solemn duty. A colossus, incarnate of death, stirs with the bones beneath the scarred grounds. And a nightmare—scourge of a bygone era—returns to exact its toll. The fate of this land hangs in the balance, as their journey unfolds in this original DARK SOULS story!”

While you wait for this new manga to arrive you can always read the original novel Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication which is available to purchase via Amazon now.

