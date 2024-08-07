Everyone loves Deadpool and the character is more popular than ever with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, but for manga fans, there’s something else to enjoy. If you’ve never read the Deadpool manga, here’s what you need to know.

What is the Deadpool Manga?

Deadpool’s manga is called Deadpool Samurai. Created by Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi first released in 2020. It was announced on Aug. 7, 2024, that the manga hit would be returning for a second season, but the exact release date of this comeback isn’t yet known.

Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season debuted with an all-time epic prank under the name Secret Steward. This series had been promoted by Shueisha for many weeks as a new rom-com series based on a rich girl and her butler, however, after flipping through Chapter 1 Deadpool makes himself known revealing that the whole thing was a gigantic prank.

The story of Deadpool Samurai follows the Merc with a Mouth as he moves to Tokyo and joins a new squad of samurai. From here it’s the same violent, yet hilarious Deadpool action that you’d expect from other comics with appearances from familiar faces, foes, and a lot more.

Initially, Deadpool Samurai ran for 15 chapters which are available split into two volumes. It is unclear exactly how long Deadpool Samurai will return, but ideally, we’ll get the same amount of story, if not more.

When Deadpool Samurai 2nd Season is available you’ll be able to read it on the Viz Media website and Shonen Jump app, and if you want to catch up before it gets here then you can read the story so far in these same places. The first three chapters are available for free, but you’ll require a subscription to binge through the remaining 12.

You can also read the first volume of Secret Steward on Viz Media now.

