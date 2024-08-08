When Does Five Laps at Freddy’s Release?

Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most iconic gaming franchises around today, and now it’s getting a neat spin-off called Five Laps at Freddy’s. This kart racing title brings all of your favorite characters into the racing world, and here’s when you can play.

Five Laps at Freddy’s will be released in 2025. An exact release date hasn’t yet been shared, but players can try out a demo of the upcoming racing game for free right now.

Once we have further information on exactly when the release of Five Laps at Freddy’s will take place then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back closer to 2025.

Five Laps at Freddy’s Demo is only available on PC via Steam right now, so console players won’t be able to try it out. It’s unclear whether the full game will get a wider release. While it does give you a solid tease of what’s to come, you won’t have access to all of the animatronics or cups that are set to be made available upon release.

How to Play the Five Laps at Freddy’s Demo?

To play the Five Laps at Freddy’s Demo simply visit the game’s Steam page and choose the Download Demo button to install the game.

This button can be found on the right-hand side of the screen, alongside the wishlist button and above the Single-Player tag. Once downloaded and installed you can boot up the Five Laps at Freddy’s demo from your Steam library.

Once the full game arrives make sure that you remember to delete the demo as there will be no reason to have it anymore. For the time being, you can play this test as much as you like to get you ready for the real thing.

