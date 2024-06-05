ReZero Season 3 keyart Subaru and Emilia standing on water
When Does Re:Zero –Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Premiere?

Onward to Anime Expo.
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World will be back in 2024, but ahead of its release some fans will get a chance to check out the first episode early. Here’s exactly when Re:ZERO Season 3’s first episode will premiere.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World Season 3 Premiere Date

The Characters of ReZero Season 3
Screenshot via Studio White Fox

Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World’s third season will premiere in October of 2024, however, the first episode will be streamed early to fans at Anime Expo on July 5. Those in attendance will get to see the feature-length 90-minute episode at the event before its broadcast and streaming debut.

The news about this next season of Re:ZERO was announced on June 5, 2025, and had fans ecstatic. Given where Season 2 ended, having 90 minutes would seem perfect to tell the events of the manga’s 16th volume is perfect and should act as a great lead into the rest of Season 3 when it arrives later in the year.

Right now there is no exact release date for Season 3 of Re:ZERO other than that it will begin streaming sometime in October. Sadly this does mean there will be quite a substantial wait for fans who aren’t able to attend Anime Expo before they get a chance to watch the premiere.

At the time of writing, there have been no other preview sessions announced for Re:ZERO Season 3’s debut, but if there are any chances to watch it revealed at a later date this article will be updated to reflect that. For now, it seems that Anime Expo is the only option outside of waiting until October.

If you haven’t yet caught up on Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, or just want to binge through seasons one and two again both are available to stream on Crunchyroll right now.

Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]