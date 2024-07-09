When Does Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 Come Out?

2023 produced plenty of great anime, but one show that stole the hearts of many was Shangri-La Frontier. Concluding its initial run back in March, here’s a look at when you can expect to see Season 2 arrive.

Image via Studio C2C

Season 2 of Shangri-La Frontier will arrive on Oct. 13, 2024, first airing in Japan before being made available via streaming in the West. The best part is that the show will run for two cours, meaning you’ve got a full six months of Shangri-La action to look forward to.

The first season of Shangri-La Frontier came to screens in late 2023 and concluded earlier in 2024. That means fans have had barely any downtime before getting the news that it would be coming back to finish off the year. Season 1 had 25 episodes running across six months, just as Season 2 is scheduled for, so there’s a lot of Shangri-La Frontier content scheduled to come.

In the meantime, as you wait for Season 2 you could always read the manga source material. There’s plenty of story to binge through that likely won’t make its way into Season 2 so those who want to get ahead should take a peek at the books. If you’ve already watched Season 1 of the show then starting at Chapter 59 is going to be the perfect manga starting point for you. You can read all of the series via the Kodansha app.

Alternatively, you could always binge through Season 1 of the anime again in anticipation of the next season, and every episode is available now on Crunchyroll. This is where we expect Season 2 will also land when it gets here later in the year.

Should there be any changes to the release plans for Shangri-La Frontier then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back later.

