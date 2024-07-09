When Does The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Come Out?

Only a few months after concluding its first season The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is gearing up to return. For those fans who want to get in on the action ASAP, here’s exactly when Season 2 will release.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 is set to premiere on Oct. 6, 2024. From there, episodes of the show are expected to arrive weekly throughout the Fall anime season.

A spin-off of Netflix’s first big anime hit, Four Knights of the Apocalypse first premiered in October of 2023, concluding its run in March of 2024 across two cours. We expect that Season 2 will likely include just as many episodes, however, that has not yet been confirmed.

Season 2 will continue to adapt the story from the Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga taking place after the events of the original series The Seven Deadly Sins. If you haven’t yet binged through The Seven Deadly Sins, there’s still plenty of time to do so before Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 gets here.

Since its premiere The Seven Deadly Sins has seen the release of five seasons, multiple OVAs, two movies, and of course, the spin-off series Four Knights of the Apocalypse. It doesn’t appear that there will be any funny business, Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 should take place right after the first season, so you’ll want to get through everything available now first.

If you are desperate for more and don’t want to wait then we’d suggest reading The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse manga as it is substantially past where the anime is. But for those who don’t want spoilers, the wait until October shouldn’t take too long so just hang tight.

