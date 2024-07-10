When Does the Terminator Zero Anime Release?

Terminator isn’t just one of the most iconic movie franchises of all time, but now it is also set to enter the anime realm. Terminator Zero is the upcoming anime series, and here’s exactly when you can expect episodes of the show to be released.

Recommended Videos

Image via Netflix

Terminator Zero will premiere on Aug. 29, 2024. The series is scheduled to run for eight episodes, however, it isn’t clear whether these will all be released on the date, or if it will be a weekly rollout. Either way, fans can expect a new look at the Terminator franchise to close out the Summer anime season.

Netflix has released anime both weekly and in one big dump before, so both release styles are possible. We expect this news to be shared closer to the show’s release date. Production I.G. will handle the animation for the upcoming anime series, and they’ve recruited an awesome cast to voice it. Included in the English dub are Timothy Olyphant, Rosario Dawson, Andre Holland, and more. You’ll recognize Production I.G.’s animation from shows including Psycho-Pass and Kuroko’s Basketball.

The story will follow a soldier who ventures back in time to 1997 with the goal of stopping Skynet from going live and overtaking the world. If you’ve seen the iconic movie series you can guess what happens from here.

While no trailer has been released yet for the show Netflix has shared a variety of preview images that showcase the characters and incredible visuals for this upcoming action series. Expect more information and a first trailer to arrive closer to the show’s release.

If you’re planning your Summer 2024 anime binge then we’ve got plenty more recommendations to check out right here at The Escapist. There is quite literally something for everyone with anime in 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy