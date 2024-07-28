When Does Toilet-bound Hanako Season 2 Release?

Paranormal enthusiasts will have plenty of content to binge in the future as a second season of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun has been announced. So you can be ready to jump into this fantasy world for a second time, here’s what we know about when it will be released.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2 is scheduled to arrive in January 2025. This means it will join the Winter 2025 anime season as one of the first shows of the year. No exact release date for the show has been shared yet, but once we know this article will be updated.

The first season of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun aired in 2020, so it has been a few years of waiting for fans to get the next chapter. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait for Season 2 to get more content from this universe as there is the spin-off show After-School Hanako-kun which will air new episodes starting in October of 2024.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2 will be directed by Yohei Fukui taking over the show from Masaomi Ando who did the first season. It will remain a production of Studio Lerche so expect to see the same unique animation style.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is based on the hit manga of the same name from the duo Aidalro. If you want to read ahead and spoil the events of the anime’s second season for yourself then you can check out the manga digitally online, so you won’t need to wait for release if you’re dying for the next chapter.

If you haven’t yet checked out Toilet-bound Hanako then there’s no better time than now and you’ve got plenty of time before the next season airs. You can stream all of season one and the currently released episodes of After-School Hanako-kun on Crunchyroll now.

