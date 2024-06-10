Weekly Shonen Jump cover with One Piece My Hero Sakamoto Days and more
Where Can I Buy Weekly Shonen Jump Outside of Japan?

Published: Jun 10, 2024 07:35 pm

Weekly Shonen Jump has been the most iconic manga magazine for many years now, but despite its popularity, it has never been made available outside of Japan. For those manga enjoyers who want to get their hands on it, here are some of your options.

How to Purchase Weekly Shonen Jump

Unfortunately, you can’t get a Weekly Shonen Jump membership outside of Japan, but there are a few options to get issues after their initial release.

Issues of Weekly Shonen Jump are available to purchase via Amazon Japan and can be shipped internationally, however, the latest releases aren’t always up for grabs. That being the case, if you’re after issues that are a little older, or any of your favorites from the past then this is the perfect place to shop them out.

Specialty online retailers are another great way to collect Weekly Shonen Jump, but which one is right for you may change depending on your location. Trade Japan Store looks to be the best all-arounder as they have Weekly Shonen Jump available for pre-order before it arrives, and the latest issues available to purchase at a great price with shipping internationally.

Another place is The French website Japan Resell. The website typically lists new releases the week after they arrive, and their prices are also great. Japan Resell doesn’t typically ship outside of Europe, however, they do ask that buyers from other regions contact them to see if arrangements can be made.

Of course, if all else fails you can simply scour eBay. Like all reseller sites, your success levels will vary, but it’s still worth checking as you never know who might be selling the Weekly Shonen Jump you’re after.

For those who don’t want to physically purchase Weekly Shonen Jump but still want to read all of the new chapters then you can do just that at Viz Media’s official website, and the best part is that all the chapters have English translations.

