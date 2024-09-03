Image Credit: Bethesda
The Legion Rellik in hand in The Casting of Frank Stone in an article detailing where to find it
Screenshot via The Escapist
Where To Find the Legion Rellik in the Casting of Frank Stone

Another one added to the collection.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 10:10 am

After returning to Gerant Manor and stepping into the shoes of Madi in The Casting of Frank Stone, you’ll have a chance to explore and find the Legion Rellik. Here’s where you should go to find this terrifying doll.

Where Is the Legion Rellik in the Casting of Frank Stone

Shortly after starting Chapter 6 of The Casting of Frank Stone, we’re back in the present controlling Madi. We need to figure out how to get into the vault, but before that, we should take a moment to explore this massive mansion and see what other secrets lay waiting for us. After Stan reaches into the door and opens a gate, we have access to the upstairs portion of the mansion.

  • Heading up a flight of stairs in Gerant Manor in The Casting of Frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • A pathway leading to a living area in The Casting of Frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist

After reaching the top of the stairs, head into the central part of this floor. As you look around, you’ll find a few exciting details that help flesh out the backstory, but we can always look at those after we find the Legion Rellik. You’ll know you’re in the right place if you’ve found a few places to sit in a small living area.

  • A picture of the living area with a red arrow pointing in the direction of the Rellik in The Casting of Frank Stone
    Screenshot via The Escapist
  • The Legion Rellik on the ground in The Casting of Frank Stone with a large red arrow pointing at it
    Screenshot via The Escapist

From here, you’ll want to look to your left. A small doll will be on the floor near the bookcases and next to an armoire. While the other Relliks have their original forms exaggerated, the Legion is much more petite. Approach it and press the action button in the bottom right of your screen to pick it up.

An image of the Legion Rellik in hand
Screenshot via The Escapist

While The Legion is technically one of four separate killers, this Frank Stone Rellik appears to be based on Susie. With this collected, we’ve gotten our hands on half of the collectible Relliks, so be sure that you’re keeping your favorite close while we wrap this one up.

The Casting of Frank Stone is available to play now.

