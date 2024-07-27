Where To Read Existence Manhwa Chapter 1

While humanity’s morality has always been questioned in literature, no one has quite taken the unique spin that Existence has: What happens when a being billions of years old gets a chance to be human? To discover what happens, find out where to read Ch 1 of the Existence Manhwa.

Where To Read Existence Manhwa Ch 1 Online

The Existence manhwa can be found online through the Tapas website and app. So far, 38 episodes have been released. The prologue and the first 5 episodes are currently free to read. The rest of the episodes will cost 450 Ink to unlock. In order to read the entire series, you will need to create a free Tapas account. With an active account, you will be able to purchase Tapas Ink. The smallest bundle to buy is 1,600 Ink for $1.99. The most popular bundle is the 8,000 +2,500 bonus Ink for $9.99.

Other than Existence, there is a wide variety of manhwa and other webcomics available on Tapas as well, each of which costs a different amount of Tapas Ink to unlock. There are some free comics on the app and website, too. Existence is part of Tapas’ Wait Until Free program, a feature that will slowly unlock episodes of a webcomic. Readers will have to wait for a period of time, usually 2 days, after reading an episode before the next one will be available for free.

What Is Existence About?

Existence follows the story of Lee Jain, a being that has continued a 3.5 billion-year rebirth cycle, having the chance to live as countless species. But after having been killed time and again by humans, his hatred towards humanity has grown. When he finally gets a chance to live as a human himself, he realizes he has been born with the abilities of all the animals of his past lives, and he becomes determined to wipe out humanity with his powers. But when he loses his memories due to a car accident and meets new people, humanity just might get a second chance.

