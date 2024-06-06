Where To Read the Kengan Ashura Manga

Kengan Ashura’s manga is well and truly over having first released in 2012 and concluding in 2018, but now thanks to the hit Netflix series there’s more hype than ever to read it. So you can fill your manga desires, here’s where to read Kengan Ashura today.

Recommended Videos

Where Can I Read the Kengan Ashura Manga?

Screenshot via MangaOne

The one place to read Kengan Ashura digitally right now is on the MangaOne app, however, this service is not available in all regions. With a subscription you can read through many volumes of the popular manga turned Netflix anime. From our research, this appears to be the only place to read Kengan Ashura digitally right now, but there are other ways to get your fix.

Volumes of Kengan Ashura are available to purchase physically via Amazon and other book retailers providing fans a way to collect and read the series. There is a total of 27 volumes of Kengan Ashura so if you’re looking to complete the set physically then it won’t be cheap, but may be worth it if you love the show.

If you choose to read Kengan Ashura through the MangaOne app then you won’t just get access to the series, but also to the complete catalog. That means you will have no shortage of awesome manga series to binge through once you’re done reading Kengan Ashura and it’s all included in the one subscription.

These are all of your options to officially enjoy the Kengan Ashura manga right now, but if there are any new methods made known in the future this article will be updated to reflect that.

The popularity of Kengan Ashura has grown substantially with the success of its Netflix series and the series has been thrown back into the spotlight with the release of Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura. If you haven’t yet watched this new film or the Kengan Ashura series you can binge them both on Netflix right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy