Where To Read Trapped In A Soap Opera Manhwa Confirmed

Imagine achieving everything you ever aspired for, only to lose it as you pass on to the next life while celebrating. But maybe your next incarnation isn’t so bad. Or is it? You’ll have to read Trapped In A Soap Opera to find out.



Where To Read Trapped In A Soap Opera Officially

You can catch the latest chapters of Trapped In A Soap Opera through Webtoons.com. A good portion of the series is available for free via the website, making it the perfect introduction to the series and allowing you to decide if you want to keep reading it going forward. New episodes will be out every Wednesday, as long as there are no unexpected breaks.

But if you want a sneak peek on the future of the series, you can also download the official Webtoons mobile app. It provides early access to additional episodes, which will all eventually become free and also available through the website.

Each episode costs 7 Coins to unlock, and you’ll be able to read them as many times as you want once you obtain them. Coins can be bought in bundles, with the cheapest being $4.99 for 50 Coins (plus 2 as a bonus). You can also get a monthly pack, which gives you 100 Coins (plus 10 as a bonus) for $9.99 each month.

Image via Webtoons.

What Is Trapped In A Soap Opera About?

Despite a harsh childhood, Jia Han has managed to overcome her obstacles and moved to her own house. One day, while watching a so-called overly melodramatic soap opera, her heart suddenly stops. But this doesn’t really end her life. On waking, she finds herself trapped in that same soap opera she was enjoying a few minutes ago, much to her despair.

To make matters worse, she finds herself in the body of Sera Shin, the Vice President of the Seongwon Trading company, who also happens to be the villainess. And according to the script, what awaits for her at the end of the show is another bitter, painful death. Jia is now determined to change this future and erase Sera’s previous misdeeds.

If you’re interested in Trapped In A Soap Opera, you should definitely read the first few chapters of this typical but entertaining isekai webtoon. New episodes will be out every week, so you’ll regularly have something new to catch up on.

