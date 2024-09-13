Where To Read Uzumaki Manga Confirmed

Junji Ito’s seminal work Uzumaki is finally getting the long-awaited anime adaptation that the story so rightfully deserves. However, before the series releases on Adult Swim on September 28th, where can fans of Ito’s work read the Uzumaki manga?

Where Can You Read the Uzumaki Manga?

You can read the Uzumaki Manga on the official Viz Media website. All 19 chapters are available on the page created for the title. However, only the first three chapters can be read for free. If you want to read the entirety of the series online, a paid subscription to the Viz website and app is required. The membership includes a 7-day free trial (which is more than enough time to read the entirety of Uzumaki so that you can still read it for free) before you are charged $1.99 monthly. It’s an excellent price for the number of titles available on Viz’s website, which can also be easily downloaded through the app to read on your phone or tablet.

What Is Uzumaki About?

The Uzumaki manga is Junji Ito’s most notable work, helping bolster the mangaka’s popularity, and tells the story of Kurozu-cho, a small town in Japan haunted by a supernatural curse involving spirals. Saying anything else would give away the iconic story, which is better experienced by reading the manga. If the story ends up captivating and horrifying you as it has done for so many others, there are plenty of other Junji Ito works to read on the Viz Media website, such as Tombs and even his Eisner award-winning retelling of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

Junji Ito has all kinds of horror stories that are great for new and old fans of the genre, and the offerings on the Viz Media website should be more than enough to keep you satisfied until Uzumaki premieres on Adult Swim on September 28th, 2024.

