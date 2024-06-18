Where To Watch My Hero Academia (MHA)

My Hero Academia continues to be one of the most popular anime series in the world, and as the Shonen series enters its seventh season, there’s no better time to watch than right now. Here are all of the places to watch My Hero Academia today.

Recommended Videos

Where To Stream My Hero Academia

Image via Studio Bones

The best place to stream My Hero Academia in the United States, and many other regions around the world is via Crunchyroll. The anime streaming service has every season of the show so far, some of the movies, and is typically the first place to get new episodes as they arrive.

You can get a free trial to Crunchyroll, however, for access you will typically need to subscribe. There are multiple tiers of membership for Crunchyroll starting at $7.99 per month and providing complete access to all of the series in its library.

If you don’t want to use Crunchyroll then there are a few other ways to check out My Hero Academia. The anime can be purchased physically or digitally on services such as iTunes and YouTube. These are the best places to watch the show if you’re not interested in Crunchyroll, but again, they aren’t the only options.

My Hero Academia is sometimes available on Netflix, and if it isn’t at the time you are checking it may still be accessible through the platform with the help of a VPN. Setting your location to a region that currently has the anime, like Australia, will allow you to enjoy the show with your current Netflix membership. Of course, this requires a VPN that often requires a premium membership of their own.

Whatever way you choose to enjoy it, Season 7 of My Hero Academia is currently airing at the time of writing and will be available to watch on all of the above services soon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy