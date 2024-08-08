Which Starting Deck Should You Pick In Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers?

The key to any successful run in a rouge-like is the right gear, and selecting your Starter Deck in Dungeons & Dengerate Gamblers can be tricky. With four available to choose from, we’ll help you get started on the righteous path to victory.

Recommended Videos

Which Starting Deck Should You Choose in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers?

Depending on the way you’d like to play, there are a variety of decks available to choose from in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers. After playing a tutorial round, you’ll have the option to choose from four different decks, each with their own unique attributes:

The Hearts Deck – Using the Hearts Deck can heal your damage while you’re in the round, coming in clutch when you’re running low on health.

The Clubs Deck – Using the Clubs Deck will allow you to inflict more damage on your opponents, whittling away their health faster than any other deck available.

The Spades Deck – Much like the Hearts Deck, the Spade Deck offers an extra layer of Defense for players to use, granting Shields that will absorb some of your damage.

The Diamonds Deck – For players who are looking to rake in the cash, the Diamond Deck will grant you additional chips that you can use to purchase other cards and upgrades.

Screenshot via The Escapist

There are additional decks you can unlock by progressing, such as the Nothings Deck or the Glitched Deck, but at the start of your Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers adventure, you’ll only have the decks listed above. After playing through multiple runs with all of them, I would suggest starting off using the Hearts Deck, as Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers does have a steep learning curve, and the healing ability of these cards can come in extremely handy.

After playing a few rounds with the Hearts Deck, feel free to start experimenting with the other Decks available to you. Once I learned the ropes, I found great success with the Spades Deck, especially since it can cause additional damage to the other players if you’ve got the perfect spread. As you continue playing and adding additional cards to your deck, you’ll find what works perfectly for you.

All of the starting decks in Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers have great perks that can easily switch the flow of a match around, but you’ll need to discover which one brings Lady Luck to your side. That being said, stick with the Hearts Deck for a while; trust me.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers is available now on Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy