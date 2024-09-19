Who Plays Salvatore Maroni In The Penguin? Answered

The world of The Batman continues with the HBO original spinoff series The Penguin, delving into Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Among the key figures in the series is Salvatore Maroni. Here’s who plays Salvatore Maroni in The Penguin.

Recommended Videos

Who Plays Salvatore Maroni in The Penguin?

Salvatore Maroni is played by fan-favorite actor Clancy Brown, who has his own prolific history with various DC Comics multimedia adaptations. Brown’s most long-running DC role is voicing Lex Luthor in the DC Animated Universe and a number of other DC projects, including animated movies and video games. Previously, Clancy also had a live-action DC role in the Arrowverse as General Eiling on The Flash. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brown voiced Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok and had a live-action role as Colonel Ray Schnoover in Daredevil and The Punisher.

Outside of playing comic book characters like Maroni in The Penguin, Brown voices Mr. Krabs across countless Spongebob Squarepants-related multimedia and Savage Opress in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Brown’s memorable live-action roles include the villainous prison guard Bryon Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, the undead Sheriff Gus Gilbert in Pet Sematary Two, and no-nonsense drill instructor Sergeant Zim in Starship Troopers. On television, Brown’s recent live-action roles include appearing as President Lyndon Baines Johnson on The Crown and as the twisted serial killer Kurt Caldwell in Dexter: New Blood.

Related: Who Plays Sofia Falcone In The Penguin? Answered

As Maroni, Brown joins The Penguin’s impressive ensemble cast that explores the criminal underworld in the immediate aftermath of The Batman and the power vacuum left behind by the late crime lord Carmine Falcone. Premiering on HBO, the show is set to bridge the gap between The Batman and its unnamed sequel, currently in pre-production and featuring the return of filmmaker Matt Reeves and Caped Crusader star Robert Pattinson. What impact Salvatore Maroni will have on The Penguin is sure to play a pivotal role on the dark crime story.

The Penguin airs new episodes on HBO and Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy