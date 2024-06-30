Will There Be A Season 2 of Go! Go! Loser Ranger?

One of the strangest yet most compelling anime series of 2024 so far has been Go! Go! Loser Ranger!, and now it’s over. With the conclusion of Season 1, here’s everything that we know so far about the future of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Has Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Been Renewed For Season 2?

Yes! Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is getting a second season. This news was announced following the conclusion of the anime’s debut seasons, and we also now know that this next installment is expected sometime in 2025. The second season of the series is in production as we speak.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Season 2’s announcement came with a small teaser clip, however, aside from the 2025 release date there weren’t many details unveiled. We’d expect the anime will be released via Disney Plus once again, as the first season was, and that the cast will remain the same for the most part.

Season 2 will continue to adapt the story from Negi Haruba’s hit manga series. If you’re desperate for more Go! Go! Loser Ranger! then you can continue with the manga to get your fix while waiting for more anime. Fortunately, there’s an easy spot to pick up the story after watching Season 1 of the anime and that is Chapter 50. While there are small differences between the anime and manga, Season 1 ends in Chapter 49, so we expect the next installment will pick up from 50.

Of course, some fans might prefer to wait for more anime before spoiling things with the manga, and if that’s you then in the meantime you’ve got the option to binge through Season 1 again to ensure you didn’t miss anything important. All of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is available to stream on Disney Plus right now.

