Will There Be A Season 3 of Mushoku Tensei?

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation just wrapped up another successful season, and as the hype continues to grow fans are looking forward to the potential of Season 3. To keep you in the loop, here’s everything we know about Mushoku Tensei Season 3 right now.

Has Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Been Renewed For Season 3?

Yes, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will be getting a third season. This news was confirmed at the conclusion of its incredible second run in June of 2024. It isn’t clear exactly when this new season will arrive, however, it is happening.

The announcement was joined by a teaser trailer for the next chapter of Mushoku Tensei, but there’s not a lot to take away from the video. We still don’t know a release timeframe, cast, or any of the other important details ahead of a new release. Fortunately coming off of Season 2 it is possible to speculate on some things.

With its quick renewal, we expect the Studio Bind will be back behind the wheel once again for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, and there aren’t likely to be any major cast changes in the future. If you want to get a grasp of what’s coming story-wise, you can read Rifujin na Magonote’s light novel series which the anime is based on.

You’ve got multiple options to get a glimpse at how the Mushoku Tensei story is set to unfold. These are to read the light novel series from the beginning, or you can save some time by jumping in at Volume 13, where Season 2’s story roughly leaves off. For our money, we’d suggest starting from Volume 1 to get the full treatment.

Mushoku Tensei Season 1 first aired in 2021 and was followed by its second season in 2023, so by that metric, we wouldn’t expect Season 3 until at least 2026. In the meantime, you can binge-watch the show so far on Crunchyroll.

