Will There Be a Season 4 of Classroom of the Elite?

Classroom of the Elite is an anime that has grown a huge following since making its debut back in 2017, and with each season the fandom looks to be getting bigger. With that being the case, naturally, fans are eager to see a fourth season of the show.

Recommended Videos

Has Classroom of the Elite Been Renewed For Season 4?

Yes, Classroom of the Elite will get a fourth season and it will adapt the light novel sequel’s source material, Classroom of the Elite Year 2. Right now there is no release date set for the upcoming season but fans can relax knowing it is on the way.

Classroom of the Elite Season 3 started on Jan. 3, 2024, and concluded airing on March 27, 2024. Prior to this Season 2 arrived in 2022, and the first season kicked the anime off back in 2017. Using these past seasons as a gauge, it would seem that Season 4 of the show can be expected in 2026, however, with any luck it could be here sooner.

The good news is that if you’re dying to know what happens next then you can always read the light novel series Classroom of the Elite Year 2. There are 9 volumes in the run so far each containing between seven and nine chapters. If you’d prefer manga, some of the light novels have been adapted, but there is substantially less to binge through.

Once we know more information regarding who is making Classroom of the Elite Season 4, what the cast will be, or when exactly it will be available to watch on screen you can expect to see that info shared here at Escapist Magazine.

For now, you can binge through the first three seasons in full on Crunchyroll. For those planning to get ahead, Classroom of the Elite Year 2 is available at webnovel.com.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy