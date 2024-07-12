Will There Be A Season 4 of Rent-a-Girlfriend?

It’s been a year since Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 aired and naturally, this time has fans waiting for news on what comes next. Before you get too excited, here’s what we know so far about Season 4 of Rent-A-Girlfriend.

Has Rent-a-Girlfriend Been Renewed For Season 4?

Yes, Rent-a-Girlfriend has been renewed for Season 4. The news was first announced to coincide with the seventh anniversary of the show’s manga source material. While no exact date was given for the season’s release it will arrive sometime in 2025.

The announcement for Season 4 came alongside a short teaser trailer showcasing manga panels from the story which is well worth checking out if you’re excited about what is coming next.

The Rent-a-Girlfriend anime first aired in 2020, three years after the manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine. The wait between Season 4 has been comparable to that we saw after the anime’s first season, but much longer than that between Seasons 2 and 3. That being the case, all things considered, Rent-a-Girlfriend fans have been treated to plenty of content in a reasonably short amount of time.

Each season so far has had 12 episodes so we expect that Season 4 will also boast the same. Crunchyroll has all of the seasons so far available to binge, so if you aren’t yet caught up that should be your go-to place in the leadup to Season 4’s arrival next year.

Alternatively, if you’d prefer not to wait, you can check out the manga source material online or purchase it physically. There are currently 36 volumes of the manga released so far, so there’s plenty of reading content if you’re interested in taking that route.

There’s plenty of Rent-a-Girlfriend content out there to enjoy so you should have no trouble filling the void while you wait for Season 4 to arrive in 2025.

