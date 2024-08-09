Will There Be A Temple Anime Season 2?

Also known as TenPuru, Temple had its first anime release back in 2023 to moderate success, but the possibility of a season 2 is uncertain. Let’s take a look at what we know about the future prospects of this harem anime.

Is Temple Getting a Second Season?

As of the time of writing, there hadn’t been any official announcements about a season 2 of Temple. Originally streamed by Crunchyroll, the anime ended in late 2023, with no further updates on its status since, leading us to believe that there are no current plans to keep the series going for now. Nothing is confirmed, though, and we could still get a surprise announcement. However, it’s probably best not to get your hopes up.

Temple follows the story of Akemitsu, a boy who lives his whole life distancing himself from girls as his family is known for being full of playboys, and he wishes to break this circle. He seeks escape and a life of chastity in a temple, only to discover his choice has temple is now a nunnery and, furthermore, that his father once borrowed money from it and ran away. As a result, he is forced to work there to pay back the debt, all while trying to keep himself in check while surrounded by beautiful girls.

The original manga, written by Kimitake Yoshioka, is still being published. The first 46 chapters were adapted into the anime, but there are 100 chapters available at the time of writing, meaning there’s a lot of content to bring to a possible second season. However, many animes end up being more of a promotion of the original content and never get truly finished, so that could be the case with Temple, and we may never get a Season 2. But as nothing is set in stone just yet, we’ll keep your eyes open and let you know if there are any updates.

