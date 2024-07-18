Will There Be An Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian English Dub?

There’s plenty of new anime to check out in the Summer 2024 season but one series that has captured the interest of many fans is Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian. If you’re planning to binge this new series, here’s what you need to know about its English dub.

Has An English Dub For Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Been Announced?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

At the time of publishing, there has yet to be a release date for an English dub of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, however, Crunchyroll confirms that one is planned. There are other language versions of the show on the way later this month, but right now, English is not one of them.

Given the show’s popularity, it is a surprise that there hasn’t been an English dub release dub announced yet, but that doesn’t mean there will never be one. Fans can expect Crunchyroll to announce that news sometime soon.

While some anime fans detest the idea of dubbing, especially for a series like Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian that already utilizes multiple languages, there are others who only watch the dub. This means that providing a dubbed version of the show will bring it to the eyes of an entirely new audience.

Once we have news regarding a release date for the dubbed version of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian this article will be updated to reflect the new information, so feel free to check back later for any updates.

In the meantime, fans who want to check out the series will have to stick with the subbed version of the show. There are multiple episodes available to enjoy right now with more to come throughout the Summer 2024 anime season, and it can be streamed via Crunchyroll.

