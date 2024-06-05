Will There Be Buddy Daddies Season 2?

Buddy Daddies is an adorable anime that follows the adventures of Kazuki and Rei as they take care of an adorable 4-year-old girl named Miri. It’s a blast to watch, so fans are eager to learn — is there a season 2 in development?

Recommended Videos

Is Buddy Daddies Getting A Season 2?

Image via Crunchyroll/Aniplex of America

While Buddy Daddies is an award-winning anime with a rabid fan base waiting for more episodes, there is currently no news about a second season of this particularly heart-warming show. While this may be upsetting to some, there is a silver lining to everything — just because a new season hasn’t been announced doesn’t mean that there isn’t work going on in the background to create more Buddy Daddies content.

Related: Best Anime of 2023

While it would be a relief to know that a second season has been greenlit, we’ll just need to keep our eyes and ears peeled, waiting in pure anticipation of any news regarding this series. It’s a beautifully done show, and it feels like there should be more waiting behind the scenes, but this could be the last we see of Kazuki and Rei.

Is There A Buddy Daddies Manga?

Sometimes, we can catch more of our favorite characters in their Manga adaptations, but unfortunately — much like the news of a new season — Buddy Daddies is an original anime. This means that the 12 episodes that we have are all we’ve got for now. With the way things ended, there are some interesting spin-off possibilities, though.

Even if there isn’t a second season on the horizon, that doesn’t mean that we may not see an OVA or a special of some sort down the line. If there’s enough demand, we can only hope that Crunchyroll delivers something for us in the future.

Buddy Daddies is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy