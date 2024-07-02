Will There Be Gushing Over Magical Girls Season 2?

The popular manga series Gushing Over Magical Girls, created by Akihiro Ononaka, was adapted into an anime series at the beginning of 2024. With its first season concluded, here is everything we know about a possible Gushing Over Magical Girls Season 2.

Is Gushing Over Magical Girls Getting a Season 2?

Image via Asahi Production

There currently has been no official word that Gushing Over Magical Girls has been renewed for a second season. The first season concluded its initial broadcast run in Japan in March 2024, so it may be a bit premature for a season renewal to be announced so quickly, especially on a brand-new anime series. There was a separate announcement that also occurred in March 2024 that may have delayed plans for the anime series to continue in the immediate future.

On March 15, 2024, the manga publisher behind Gushing Over Magical Girls announced that the manga series would go on an extended hiatus due to health issues Ononaka was suffering from at the time. The hiatus was reaffirmed on June 28, 2024 by the publisher who noted in their official statement that, while Ononaka’s health was improving, the hiatus would continue until he fully recovers from his unspecified ailment. Any announcement or plans for a possible renewal for the Gushing Over Magical Girls anime series may be withheld out of respect for Ononaka during this time.

Should Gushing Over Magical Girls eventually receive a second season, there is plenty of narrative material from the manga for the anime to adapt. Even with the manga series on a prolonged hiatus, there are still plenty of chapters that were not adapted by the anime’s first season. Both the manga and anime series have found audiences within and beyond Japan and stands as one of the more successful new anime series premieres of 2024.

