Will There Be Kill la Kill Season 2?

Kill la Kill is one of the most entertaining anime ever made, with beautiful production values and plenty of action to satiate the masses. Is there a chance of a second season in the future, or is Kill la Kill a one-and-done?

Is Kill la Kill Getting A Second Season?

Image via Crunchyroll/Studio Trigger

With Kill la Kill considered a masterpiece by many, a 24-episode season may have been just enough to tell the full story. While there is plenty of room for a spin-off or even an OVA, it seems that the production studio, Studio Trigger, has closed the door on returning to Kill la Kill in the future — and frankly, they’re the only studio that I would trust to deliver something of this scale.

Honestly, the story seems perfect for a manga, but both the anime and manga versions were being produced at the same time — meaning that Kill la Kill is technically an original story.

Studio Trigger, the talent behind more recent anime such as Delicious in Dungeon and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was responsible for bringing Kill la Kill to life on the small screen. While a second season would be nice to have, it seems completely unnecessary, as the story of Ryuko was wrapped up and delivered to us with a bow on top. So, while it seems that our dreams of a Season 2 of Kill la Kill have been slashed in half, we can always return for a rewatch of this incredible anime.

While there may not be anything else like Kill la Kill on the market, Studio Trigger has delivered a number of phenomenal shows that are also available to stream, so this may be the perfect time to get acquainted with some of their other excellent productions.

Kill la Kill is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

