Will There Be The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 2?

One of 2024’s anime debuts was The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, based on the light novel series by Kiraku Kishima and Tea. With the first season concluding in September 2024, here’s what we know about the likelihood of The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Season 2.

Will The Ossan Newbie Adventurer Have a Second Season

Image via Yumeta Company.

At the time of this writing, there are no announced plans for The Ossan Newbie Adventurer to be renewed for a second season. With The Ossan Newbie Adventurer light novel and manga series both still publishing new chapters, there is plenty of story material for season 2 and beyond to adapt.

However, it is likely that the studio behind the anime adaptation, Yumeta Company, is waiting to get a fuller picture of the show’s total viewership, including its international streaming audience through Crunchyroll. Many anime have renewal announcements weeks or months after the final episode has aired, usually with production well underway on the new season ahead of the announcement.

Since the first season’s debut in July 2024, it has been well received by Crunchyroll audiences, though its total viewership has not been publicly disclosed. There is also no word if The Ossan Newbie Adventurer will receive an official English-language dub, which may help it reach a wider audience, before full consideration of a possible renewal is taken into account.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible follows the exploits of medieval fantasy hero Rick Gladiator, a 30-something clerk who becomes a wandering warrior despite it primarily being an occupation for younger individuals. Initially dismissed because of his age, Rick is trained by the greatest adventurers in the world, significantly enhancing his talents before embarking on quests throughout the realm. With Rick’s adventures only getting started, hopefully The Ossan Newbie Adventurer will make its return in a second season.

The Ossan Newbie Adventurer is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

